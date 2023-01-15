From robots to artificial intelligence and blockchain-based marketing, technological innovation is increasingly being harnessed in Japan to improve farming methods and create a more sustainable industry.

Among those embracing the digital trend is Metagri-Labo, a community launched in March 2022 that aims to merge agriculture and blockchain technology to increase farming revenues while revitalizing regional areas.

The group is working to make decentralized finance — an umbrella term used to describe peer-to-peer financial interactions using smart contracts — a reality in the agricultural industry by 2024 with the launch of its first non-fungible token project in partnership with farmers in April 2022.