A male employee of East Japan Railway (JR East) repeatedly made comments deemed to be of a sexually harassing nature to a visually impaired female passenger at a station in Tokyo over a three month period that ended earlier this month, company officials have said.

The railway operator is considering disciplinary action against the employee, who made comments such as, “Isn’t your chest heavy? I can carry it for you,” while guiding her to the platform from the ticket gate, the officials said Friday.

The woman had asked station staff for guidance and he was put in charge of taking care of her on several occasions beginning in March 2022. He began making sexually suggestive and other inappropriate comments in October, the company said.