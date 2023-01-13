Hot springs in Aomori Prefecture are facing an unusual problem: The water is no longer hot.

Inns and resorts have seen their waters turn lukewarm, with the amount of hot water suitable for bathing decreasing significantly since late December. That’s forced some of the inns to shut down or turn away overnight guests and daytime visitors.

Located at the foot of Mount Iwaki, Dake Onsen in the city of Hirosaki is known for its milky-looking waters. The area has six inns, four of which were forced to close due to the sudden drop in water temperature.