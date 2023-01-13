Police in Tokyo have launched a campaign to raise awareness to prevent students from being groped on trains ahead of Japan’s school entrance exam season, beginning with college entrance exams taking place this weekend.

Tweets have circulated during the past few years, stating that the annual two-day unified university entrance exam represents “opportune days for groping,” when victims would be less willing to resist or report incidents to the police out of concern of being late for the test.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s transportation bureau, operator of the Toei subway lines, gathered at Tokyo’s Shinjuku subway station to hand out flyers stating that “Groping is a crime.”