  • Emergency crew members work near the spot where a car was found submerged in floodwater with the body of a 43-year-old woman inside, in Sonoma County, California, on Wednesday. | SONOMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / VIA REUTERS
MENDOCINO, California – The seventh consecutive atmospheric river since Christmas dumped more rain on Northern California on Wednesday, offering little relief for a state already battered by floods, gale force winds, power outages and evacuations of entire towns.

While Wednesday’s deluge was relatively minor, with less rainfall and mostly contained to northwestern California, another atmospheric river was expected to drench most of the state this weekend, said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

The parade of storms is forecast to continue, bringing even more heavy rain next week, the weather service said.

