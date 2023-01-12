Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed disappointment Wednesday over China’s decision to suspend the issuance of visas to Japanese travelers in response to Tokyo tightening border controls on arrivals from China to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.

“It is extremely regrettable that China has unilaterally implemented restrictions that seem to have nothing to do with countermeasures against the novel coronavirus,” Kishida told reporters while visiting Britain.

Japan has lodged a protest with China through diplomatic channels and demanded it terminate the restrictions, he said.