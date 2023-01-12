  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters in London on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters in London on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

London – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed disappointment Wednesday over China’s decision to suspend the issuance of visas to Japanese travelers in response to Tokyo tightening border controls on arrivals from China to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.

“It is extremely regrettable that China has unilaterally implemented restrictions that seem to have nothing to do with countermeasures against the novel coronavirus,” Kishida told reporters while visiting Britain.

Japan has lodged a protest with China through diplomatic channels and demanded it terminate the restrictions, he said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW