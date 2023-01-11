  • A Latam Airlines plane takes off from Miami International Airport on Jan 2. | REUTERS
    A Latam Airlines plane takes off from Miami International Airport on Jan 2. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

U.S. flights were delayed and airports told passengers to check with their airlines for updates on Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage.

The FAA said it was working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures that had stopped processing updated information.

It also said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW