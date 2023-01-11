U.S. flights were delayed and airports told passengers to check with their airlines for updates on Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage.

The FAA said it was working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures that had stopped processing updated information.

It also said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.