The leaders of Japan and Italy agreed Tuesday on the launch of bilateral security talks to boost defense cooperation, amid Russia’s prolonged war against Ukraine and China’s growing military clout in the Indo-Pacific.

The idea of the talks involving the two countries’ foreign and defense officials was discussed during the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni held in Rome.

Japan has held so-called two-plus-two ministerial security talks with the United States, Australia, Britain, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Russia and the Philippines.