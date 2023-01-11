The Finance Ministry is considering issuing green transition bonds in the second half of next fiscal year, which begins April 1, as part of plans to push climate change efforts, a top official said on Wednesday.

Japan plans to issue ¥1.6 trillion of such bonds in the fiscal year that ends in March 2024, with an eye on those with maturity of 10 years and 20 years.

“It takes time for preparations for obtaining certification, ascertaining investor needs, and determining duration and other consideration, I think the timing for issuance will be in the latter half of next fiscal year,” Michio Saito, financial bureaus chief at the ministry, told TV Tokyo.