Suzuki plans to learn from partner Toyota about applying EV technology to build small electric cars, its president Toshihiro Suzuki told reporters during India’s biennial car show on Wednesday.

Suzuki said it is learning EV and other technologies from Toyota with a goal to use that to develop cars that are more in line with its own products.

“So how to introduce this EV technology on small cars is something we need to work upon and share with Toyota,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the car show.