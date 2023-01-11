  • Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki (left) and Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer of Maruti Suzuki India, pose with the newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki eVX, an electric SUV during the media day of 2023 Auto Expo in Noida, Utter Pradesh, India, on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG
NEW DELHI – Suzuki plans to learn from partner Toyota about applying EV technology to build small electric cars, its president Toshihiro Suzuki told reporters during India’s biennial car show on Wednesday.

Suzuki said it is learning EV and other technologies from Toyota with a goal to use that to develop cars that are more in line with its own products.

“So how to introduce this EV technology on small cars is something we need to work upon and share with Toyota,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the car show.

