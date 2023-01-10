Japan and the United States agreed Monday to strengthen bilateral cooperation on developing next-generation nuclear reactors, during ministerial talks on energy.

Industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also agreed during their meeting that Tokyo and Washington will work more closely on securing liquefied natural gas and other energy security matters.

According to a joint statement, Japan and the United States will step up cooperation in developing and constructing next-generation advanced reactors, including small modular reactors, “within each country and third countries.”