The psychiatric evaluation of a man accused of fatally shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ended Tuesday, with prosecutors expected to indict him for murder and firearms control law violations before his detention period ends Friday.

After being arrested for the July 8 shooting in the western city of Nara, Tetsuya Yamagami had been under evaluation since July 25 to determine whether he was mentally fit to be held criminally responsible for his actions, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Nara District Public Prosecutors Office previously requested the suspect’s evaluation period be extended twice. The Nara District Court allowed it to continue until Jan. 10 after his defense filed an appeal on both occasions.