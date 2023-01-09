Work to consolidate separate platforms of the so-called outer and inner loops of East Japan Railway’s Yamanote Line was completed at Shibuya Station in Tokyo early Monday morning.

The clockwise service of the line, known as the outer loop, which had been suspended between Osaki and Ikebukuro stations on Saturday and Sunday due to track relocation work, resumed normal operations from the first train on Monday.

The partial suspension was the longest disruption to the Yamanote Line service since JR East was established in 1987 and about the same as the suspension of the inner loop in October.