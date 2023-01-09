Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will try to pave the way for a successful Group of Seven summit he is scheduled to host in May by visiting Europe, Canada and the United States for talks with his counterparts from Monday.

Kishida is planning to visit France, Italy, Britain, Canada and the U.S., as the leaders of those countries are expected to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

During his weeklong trip, Kishida is slated to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday to discuss North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and China’s tensions with Taiwan.