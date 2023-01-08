An airplane flown by low-cost carrier Jetstar Japan made an emergency landing at Chubu Airport near Nagoya following a bomb threat Saturday morning, though no device was found, police and airport officials said.

Five passengers sustained minor injuries while evacuating via the airplane's inflatable slide following its arrival at around 7:40 a.m. No one was hospitalized, according to the airline operator.

The threat was made at 6:18 a.m. when someone called the information center at Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture, and said they had planted a bomb on Jetstar Flight 501, according to the airline operator.