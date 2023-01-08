China’s long-awaited border reopening — the final step in its dismantling of “zero-COVID” — is set to spark a homecoming rush for many diaspora, though a full rebound in travel is likely to take longer.

Starting Sunday, China no longer requires quarantine for arrivals after authorities ditched the policy that, along with the exorbitant cost of air fares amid severe capacity constraints, was a major deterrent for travelers. While anyone wanting to enter the country will still need a 48-hour negative COVID-19 test result, the substantial easing in border controls just two weeks before the Lunar New Year holiday marks an end to Beijing’s efforts to keep out a virus that’s become accepted as endemic across the world.

The immediate impact is a surge of overseas Chinese coming back home, many of whom have not seen family for years.