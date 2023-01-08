SYDNEY – Military helicopters airlifted hundreds of people from communities cut off by “once in a century” floods in Australia’s northwest, an official leading relief efforts said on Sunday, noting water covered some places “as far as the eye could see.”
The crisis in the Kimberley — a sparsely populated area in Western Australia state about the size of California — was sparked last week by severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain.
“The water is everywhere,” Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth.
