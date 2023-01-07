During last year’s bruising COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, Qin Bing dreamed of traveling overseas. As China reopens its borders on Sunday after three years of COVID isolation, however, the 36-year-old marketing manager is staying put.

In fact, the $280 billion force that is Chinese tourism may not reemerge for months, thanks to lingering infections, restrictions for new arrivals and surging costs tied to a breakdown of the global travel infrastructure.

“Ticket prices are going crazy,” said Qin, who used to fly abroad at least three times a year before the pandemic but now fears COVID-19 reinfection and high flight costs. “Travel packages are only for people who have money to burn; definitely not me.”