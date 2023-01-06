A senior Ukrainian official has invited Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit Ukraine, conveying President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wish to Japan’s ambassador to the country in a meeting Wednesday, according to the president’s office.

In the meeting with Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda, Andriy Yermak, head of the president’s office, issued the invitation to visit at a time suitable after expressing Ukraine’s appreciation for Japan’s solidarity amid the war with Russia.

The office said Yermak congratulated Japan for assuming the chairmanship of the Group of Seven industrialized countries this year.