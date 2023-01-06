The United States and Japan have agreed to expand their cooperation on critical emerging technologies beyond semiconductors to include areas such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Thursday after meeting with his U.S. counterpart.

On semiconductors, Rapidus, a new Japanese government-backed company, and U.S. tech giant IBM, which have partnered in developing next-generation semiconductors, also plan to work together on marketing and promoting human resources development, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The moves represent the latest efforts by the close allies to address potential economic vulnerabilities amid intensifying competition between the U.S. and China over technology and other issues.