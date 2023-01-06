The yen’s two-month rally from its October low is coming under threat after the currency slipped below a key support level, opening the door for it to start weakening again.

The currency fell for a fourth day Friday following stronger-than-forecast U.S. employment data, dropping further below a support line starting from October’s three-decade low. It fell as much as 0.9% to ¥134.59 per dollar, its weakest since Dec. 20.

November’s 3.8% decline in real earnings from a year earlier, the most since May 2014, also weighed on the yen. It extended losses after a report that Bank of Japan officials see little need to rush to make another adjustment to its yield-curve control policy.