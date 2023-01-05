Former Pope Benedict, a hero to Roman Catholic conservatives who shocked the world by resigning nearly a decade ago, will be given a final farewell on Thursday at a funeral presided over by his successor.

Benedict died at 95 last Saturday in a monastery within the Vatican gardens where he moved after becoming the first pontiff in 600 years to stand down, opening the way for the election of Pope Francis, who has proved a more reformist, hands-on leader.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend Thursday’s funeral in front of the imposing St. Peter’s Basilica. In keeping with Benedict’s wishes, the ceremony will be simple, sombre and sober, the Vatican has said.