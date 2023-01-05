  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (front right) speaks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (front left) in the House Chamber as voting for the next Speaker of the House commences for a second day, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (front right) speaks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (front left) in the House Chamber as voting for the next Speaker of the House commences for a second day, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. | HAIYUN JIANG / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

WASHINGTON – Kevin McCarthy’s Republican allies worked frantically behind closed doors on Wednesday to save his bid to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, as he suffered defeat after defeat from 20 hard-line conservatives from his own party.

McCarthy fell short in six consecutive ballots in two days, as Republican holdouts deemed him ideologically unreliable and defied a call for unity from former President Donald Trump. It was unclear whether he could overcome hard-line opposition that could force the party to pick another candidate.

With frustrations rising among McCarthy’s backers, lawmakers adjourned until the evening to resume negotiations that had proven fruitless so far.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW