Six months after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed in broad daylight, an indictment looms for the man suspected of being behind the attack.

On July 8, Tetsuya Yamagami allegedly approached Abe from behind during a stump speech in the city of Nara and shot him with a handmade gun. Yamagami, who was arrested on the spot, has reportedly admitted to the shooting, telling investigators that he had held a grudge against Abe over his links to the Unification Church, which is known for its mass weddings and aggressive donation collection practices.

Yamagami is currently in detention and undergoing psychiatric evaluation — a process that’s needed before prosecutors can decide whether to indict him. Since the detention period for psychiatric evaluation is set to expire Tuesday, an indictment is expected to follow soon after that.