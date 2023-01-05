A man was referred to prosecutors on Thursday on suspicion of defaming online the mother of Hana Kimura, a cast member of reality TV show “Terrace House” who took her own life after being targeted by abusive messages on social media.

The man, a Tokyo resident in his 40s, allegedly posted libelous comments about Kyoko Kimura, 45, in September 2020, police said.

Two other men have also been referred to prosecutors for defaming the mother.