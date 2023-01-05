  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hits the bell to mark the close of the end-of-year trading session in the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 30. | AFP-JIJI
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hits the bell to mark the close of the end-of-year trading session in the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 30. | AFP-JIJI

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday called for business leaders to accelerate wage rises, warning that the economy risks falling into stagflation if pay rises lag price increases.

“There are alarm bells warning that stagflation emerges if wage growth lags behind price hikes,” Kishida told a New Year’s gathering of three major business lobbies.

Stagflation is a combination of a low economic growth and surging inflation, damaging households’ purchasing power.

