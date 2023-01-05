The Finance Ministry raised the coupon rate on the 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) in an auction held on Thursday, the highest since December 2014, it said.
The coupon-rate on 10-year JGBs, to be issued Friday, would rise to 0.5% from the previous 0.2%, marking the first increase since April last year.
Higher rates reflect rises in long-term rates since the Bank of Japan’s decision last month to widen its allowance band for its 10-year yield target around 0%.
