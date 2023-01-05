  • Director-General of the World Health Organisation Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an briefing on global health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, in Geneva on Dec. 14. | REUTERS
BEIJING – Data from China shows that no new coronavirus variant has been found there, but also that the country underrepresents how many people have died in a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Wednesday.

Global unease has grown about the accuracy of China’s reporting of an outbreak that has filled hospitals and overwhelmed some funeral homes since Beijing abruptly reversed its “zero-COVID” policy.

The U.N. agency was releasing data provided by the Chinese Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a day after WHO officials met Chinese scientists. China has been reporting daily COVID-19 deaths in single figures.

