Most European Union countries favor introducing pre-departure COVID testing for travelers from China, the European Commission said on Tuesday, as Beijing plans to lift travel restrictions on its citizens despite a wave of COVID-19 infections.

The common EU approach emerged after a meeting on Tuesday of the Health Security Committee, an EU advisory body of national health experts from the EU’s 27 countries and chaired by the Commission.

“The overwhelming majority of countries are in favor of pre-departure testing,” a Commission spokesman said.