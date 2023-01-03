  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a council meeting at business lobby Keidanren, also known as the Japan Business Federation, last month. | BLOOMBERG
The Japanese economy faced its share of hurdles last year, including a historic plunge in the yen’s value against the U.S. dollar and decades-high inflation.

But the country also pushed to resume economic activities shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighted by a reopening of borders for inbound tourists for the first time in two years.

Although some major economies including the U.S. are expected to sink this year due to a series of rate hike campaigns to contain inflation, the outlook for the Japanese economy is looking quite positive, economists said.

