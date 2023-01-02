  • Pope Francis leads the Mass to mark the World Day of Peace in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday | VATICAN MEDIA /­ VIA REUTERS
    Pope Francis leads the Mass to mark the World Day of Peace in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday | VATICAN MEDIA /­ VIA REUTERS
VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis marked the Roman Catholic Church’s traditional World Day of Peace on Sunday but the start of the new year at the Vatican was overshadowed by the death of his predecessor, Benedict.

Francis presided at a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica as the body of Benedict, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, was being prepared for three days of public viewing in the same church starting Monday.

On Sunday the Vatican released the first images of the late Benedict, showing him dressed in red and gold liturgical vestments and laying in state in the chapel of the monastery where he died.

