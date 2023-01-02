YAMAGATA – Two people were confirmed dead Monday after their bodies were found at the site of a landslide in Yamagata Prefecture, local authorities said.
The landslide, measuring 20 to 30 meters in height and 100 meters in width, occurred at a mountain in Tsuruoka shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.
The landslide engulfed around 10 buildings and left an elderly couple — a man in his 80s and his wife in her 70s — missing.
