The outlook for Japan’s monetary policy in 2023 now seems more cloudy than ever.

Following a recent move that caught pretty much everyone off guard, market participants are becoming more keenly focused on whether the Bank of Japan will introduce more surprises next year.

And with BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda expected to be replaced in April, bringing an end to his decadelong tenure, the stage is set for plenty of speculation over the coming months, as the central bank’s policy stance will likely differ depending on who the successor is.