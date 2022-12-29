  • A pedestrian walks past a road barricade set up in the divided town of Mitrovica on Wednesday. On Dec. 10, Serbs in northern Kosovo set up barricades to protest against the arrest of an ex-policeman suspected of being involved in attacks against ethnic Albanian police officers. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

Kosovo Serbs who have been blocking roads in northern Kosovo for 19 days have agreed to start removing barricades from Thursday morning, bowing to calls by the United States and European Union to defuse tensions.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who met Serbs from northern Kosovo in the Serbian town of Raska, said the process of removing barricades will begin on Thursday morning.

“It is a long process and it will take a while,” Vucic said.

