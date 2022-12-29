Taiwan has called on Japan to promote bilateral “security cooperation,” with fears growing about China’s increasing military assertiveness in nearby waters, saying Taipei and Tokyo share a “single fate.”
Taiwan and Japan have no diplomatic relations but should take security measures while “facing reality,” Hsieh Chang-ting, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, said in a recent interview.
In August, China conducted large-scale military drills in areas encircling self-ruled democratic Taiwan, which included the firing of ballistic missiles. Some of the missiles fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone east of the island.
