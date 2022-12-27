Apple’s Japan unit has been hit with ¥14 billion ($105 million) in additional taxes after authorities found bulk sales of iPhones and other items to foreign visitors were incorrectly exempted from consumption tax, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau found Apple Japan’s approximately ¥140 billion tax-exempt sales over two years through September 2021 were the result of fraudulent duty-free purchases to be resold for commercial purposes, the source said.

Tax-free shopping is only available to foreign visitors who buy souvenirs or daily goods within six months of entering Japan and then take them abroad.