    Teachers supervise children from age 1 and 2 at a nursery school in Nagoya.

Calls are growing to secure more child care workers to ensure the safety and healthy development of children. But the child care sector is facing an acute labor shortage, with colleges that train them unable to attract enough students and many leaving jobs in the industry within a short period of time.

In some cases, distressed child care centers have turned to private placement agencies, and have to pay high fees to secure workers.

Hard work and low pay

