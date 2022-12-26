  • Toyota's global output for November rose 1.5% from a year earlier to a record high for that month of 833,104 vehicles. | BLOOMBERG
    Toyota's global output for November rose 1.5% from a year earlier to a record high for that month of 833,104 vehicles. | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Nagoya – Toyota said Monday that its global output for November rose 1.5% from a year earlier to 833,104 vehicles, hitting a record high for that month.

Marking a fourth straight month of increases, Toyota said the supply-chain crunch for automobile parts caused by COVID-19 has now eased.

Domestic output of new vehicles shrunk by 3.3% to 266,174 units because persistent semiconductor shortages dampened the production of new units.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW