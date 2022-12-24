Over 80% of respondents to a recent online survey by a Japanese shopping information site operator said they plan to celebrate Christmas by eating chicken, with most preferring to buy takeout rather than cook.

The survey conducted by Locoguide, which collected responses from 2,628 users of its Tokubai site between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30, found that fried was the most popular way to enjoy the meat at 33.3%, followed closely by roast at 32%, and Japanese-style deep-fried karaage at 22.8%.

Since launching its first Christmas campaign in Japan in 1974, Kentucky Fried Chicken has successfully managed to make having fried chicken for Christmas a national tradition that lives on to this day.