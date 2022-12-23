  • United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks at the U.N. headquarters in New York City on Dec. 14. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

North Korea sold weapons in November to a Russian mercenary group involved in the invasion of Ukraine, the United States said Thursday.

Washington has confirmed North Korea delivered “infantry rockets and missiles” to Russia for use by the Wagner Group, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

The U.S. government made the allegation a day after the Commerce Department revealed a plan to slap tougher sanctions on the Wagner Group, branding it “one of the most notorious mercenary organizations in the world.”

