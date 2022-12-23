Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering replacing some Cabinet members by the beginning of the regular parliamentary session scheduled to start in January in the hope of reversing his declining support rate, according to government sources.

Reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba, who has been grilled over political funds scandals by the opposition bloc, may be sacked by Kishida, the sources said Thursday.

At a news conference earlier in the month, Kishida said he would not be reshuffling his Cabinet anytime soon.