The average winter bonus at large Japanese companies rose 8.92% from a year earlier to ¥894,179 ($6,800), marking the sharpest increase since the current calculation method was adopted in 1981, the country’s most powerful business lobby said Thursday.

The Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren, said the average winter bonus was the third highest, reflecting the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, but it did not reach the level of the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Of the 18 industries in the survey covering 162 major firms, average bonuses rose in 16 sectors this winter.