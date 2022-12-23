  • Core consumer prices in Japan gained 3.7% in November, rising at the fastest pace since 1981, with gains in processed food prices being the biggest driver behind the acceleration. | BLOOMBERG
    Core consumer prices in Japan gained 3.7% in November, rising at the fastest pace since 1981, with gains in processed food prices being the biggest driver behind the acceleration. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japan’s key inflation gauge has further accelerated to the fastest pace since 1981, an outcome that will continue to fuel speculation the Bank of Japan will surprise markets again with policy change down the line.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed 3.7% in November from a year ago, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday. The result for the core index targeted by the BOJ matched an estimate by economists. The gain in overall inflation was a touch weaker than expected.

Higher processed food prices were the biggest driver behind the acceleration as they further outstripped the impact of higher energy costs from a year earlier. A wide range of government measures including travel subsidies helped keep price growth below 4%.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW