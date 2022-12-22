Rakuten Group’s long-term rating has been cut deeper into junk territory by S&P Global Ratings.
The Japanese e-commerce giant was lowered to BB from BB+, according to the rating company.
The group’s nonfinancial unit “is likely to continue to book deeply negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) in the coming year or so because of slow improvement in its mobile business,” S&P said in a statement.
