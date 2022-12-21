  • Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday | SARAH FRIEND / AUSTRALIA DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE / VIA REUTERS
    Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday | SARAH FRIEND / AUSTRALIA DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE / VIA REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

Chinese President Xi Jinping has exchanged congratulatory messages with his Australian counterpart to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the latest sign of warming ties between the two major trade partners.

State broadcaster China Central Television reported Wednesday that Xi had sent messages to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor General David Hurley.

Xi said China was willing to work with Australia to promote sustainable development of bilateral relations and that a stable and healthy diplomatic relationship is in the interest of both nations, CCTV said.

