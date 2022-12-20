Japan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday shared with lawmakers a rights group’s report claiming that Tokyo is unwittingly hosting a so-called Chinese overseas police station, believed to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens abroad.
Tokyo was among a total of 102 locations in at least 53 countries around the world where such stations are located, according to the report published by a Spanish human-rights watchdog and shared in a meeting with ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers.
The government has, through diplomatic channels, already relayed to Beijing that any activities conducted that could infringe on Japan’s sovereignty are “absolutely unacceptable.”
