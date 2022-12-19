Kentaro Sonoura, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has decided to resign due to a political funds scandal, government sources said Monday, ahead of a spate of local assembly elections next spring.

The resignation of Sonoura would deal a fresh blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the president of the LDP, after three Cabinet members, all of whom are also party lawmakers, were effectively sacked over various scandals in recent months.

Sonoura, 50, is known as an aide to LDP Vice President Taro Aso, a key backer of the Kishida government.