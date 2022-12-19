Suntory Beverage & Food’s incoming CEO Makiko Ono, one of only a handful of women to lead a big Japanese company, wants to see more opportunities for women in management and more business for her company in overseas markets, where she defined her career.

When Ono takes the helm early next year, Suntory Beverage, Japan’s biggest domestic maker of soft drinks, says it will become the largest listed Japanese company by market value with a female CEO.

Ono acknowledged that her company still remains far from its broader target, however, for 30% of managers to be women by 2030, compared with just 13% now.