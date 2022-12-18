Japanese companies are set to raise winter bonus payments by 9.7%, the largest gain since 1975, a survey by the Nikkei newspaper reported Sunday.
Steel-makers led all industries in bonus increases, while the semiconductor industry saw several companies reporting record profits led by strong demand.
Disco, a maker of precision processing equipment, paid out ¥3.16 million, the highest level among all companies, according to the survey. Nippon Steel Corp. raised its bonus payments by 2.3 times to ¥1.18 million.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.