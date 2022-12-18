  • Japanese companies are set to pay an average winter bonus of ¥863,059 ($6,312) per person, the highest level since 2018, according to Nikkei newspaper. | BLOOMBERG
Japanese companies are set to raise winter bonus payments by 9.7%, the largest gain since 1975, a survey by the Nikkei newspaper reported Sunday.

Steel-makers led all industries in bonus increases, while the semiconductor industry saw several companies reporting record profits led by strong demand.

Disco, a maker of precision processing equipment, paid out ¥3.16 million, the highest level among all companies, according to the survey. Nippon Steel Corp. raised its bonus payments by 2.3 times to ¥1.18 million.

