The United States is finalizing plans to send its sophisticated Patriot air defense system to Ukraine in a potentially pivotal move while allies pledged just over €1 billion ($1.05 billion) to help Ukrainians survive the freezing winter.

Washington could announce a decision as soon as Thursday on providing the Patriot, two officials said on Tuesday. The Patriot is considered one of the most advanced U.S. air defense systems and is usually in short supply, with allies around the world vying for it.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned NATO against equipping Kyiv with Patriot missile defenses, and it is likely the Kremlin will view the move as an escalation.